JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Tennessee law will increase the penalty for driving while distracted.

The Eddie Conrad Act will increase the number of points added to driving records for using a cell phone while driving. The law states that drivers under the age of 18 will receive seven points added to their driving record if it is the second offense. Drivers over the age of 18 will receive four points for the first or second offense and five points for the third offense.

“We do see this violation quite frequently,” said Cpl. Matt McGuire with the Kingsport Police Department. “We have issued 359 citations for hands-free violations this year alone.”

McGuire told News Channel 11 that it can be difficult to catch drivers who are using their cell phones.

“Sometimes it can be difficult, especially when folks have their window tint too dark, we can’t see in the windows very well,” McGuire said. “However, for those that don’t have window tint, we can see them on the cell phone up to the ear, trying to talk on speakerphone.”

Jonthan Metros, a Johnson City parent, said he supports the new law.

“I’ve almost been sideswiped,” Metros said. “I’ve almost been hit several times by distracted drivers, it’s definitely a need.”

Metros said he has teenagers who are getting ready to hit the road, and texting and driving is his biggest concern.

“My son, he just started driving a few months ago, and he really doesn’t have enough experience behind the wheel to even be distracted by anything,” Metros said. “We do everything with our phones, so I’m just really worried about him being out there texting, driving, or even using his phone at all.”

Seven points added to a juvenile’s driving record could have a huge impact on their driving history.

“Drivers under 18, they’re only allowed six points in the calendar year, so with the seven points, if they get caught and convicted of hands-free, that could result in the suspension of their license,” McGuire said. “Drivers over 18, they’re allowed 12 points in the calendar year so even if it is four or five points it’s still a big deal.”

Christopher Robinson, another parent in Johnson City, said that the risk of a suspended license will hopefully keep people off their phones.

“It’s good for them to actually feel the repercussions of something like that,” Robinson said. “I know it took some hard stuff for me to actually get it to sink in and become relevant to me, so seven points isn’t too out of the way.”

These new penalties will go into effect on Jan. 1.