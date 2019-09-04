New technical education complex at Northeast State on track to open in 2020

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The construction of a new Technical Education Complex on the campus of Northeast State Community College is taking shape.

The groundbreaking for the new facility took place last October, and officials said they are still on track to open in 2020.

The complex, a nearly $30 million facility, is 115,000 square feet.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto learned that there will even be a full-size airplane inside the building for students to work with.

