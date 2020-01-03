New Sullivan East Middle School ready for students

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of students will fill the new Sullivan East Middle School in just a few days.

The new school will officially open for 660 students on Tuesday. It combines students from Mary Hughes, Bluff City, and Holston Valley middle schools.

Director of Schools David Cox says students, teachers, and parents should expect a lot of changes.

“We have new bus routes, we have traffic patterns, so a lot of things are going to be different,” Cox said. “We’ve planned very well, but we will be refining all of those things as we get further into the semester.”

The new school can hold up to 880 students.