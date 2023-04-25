SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County will officially open the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, Thursday in a 10 a.m. ceremony.

The new fire station is located on State Route 126, next to the Cassidy Methodist Church in the Indian Spring community.

According to a release from the county, the new station will be staffed by volunteers, and firefighters will respond to calls within an approximate five-mile radius of its location.

Two vehicles will be assigned to the station, which includes bunk space for members, a day room and a community room for use by area residents.

The ground was broken for the new station in April 2022 after years of planning and a community-driven fundraising effort. The release states the Indian Springs Community Chest raised much of the funding, along with partners such as Cassidy Methodist, which provided about 1.5 acres of land for the project.