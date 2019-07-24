New Sessions Hotel in Bristol, VA set to open in October of 2019

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) –The upcoming Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia is on track to open in October of 2019.

According to Hal Craddock, the developer of the hotel, the Sessions Hotel will feature the second location of the popular barbeque restaurant, Southern Craft.







The second floor was originally going to host another restaurant, but Southern Craft will now be the only restaurant in the building.

Instead, the second floor will now be a large room with a stage and a state-of-the-art studio for musical acts and meetings.

Originally, the hotel had been scheduled to be completed by September, but construction delays made that date difficult to reach.