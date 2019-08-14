New ‘sensory walk’ unveiled at Kingsport elementary school

1  of  2
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Kingsport elementary school has unveiled a new activity for students.

George Washington Elementary School calls the new activity the “Patriot Sensory Walk” and it is a series of activities in the hallway of the school designed to give students a brain break.

The walk gives students a chance to step away from school work for a few minutes and get involved in some physical activity.

The school’s principal said it helps the students refocus their energy.

We’re told a parent at the school helped design and create the project, intending to give the path a patriotic look to go along with the school’s mascot.

