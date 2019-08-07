New senior living community in Johnson City set to open in January 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Everlan by Dominion Senior Living is set to open its first community in our region in 2020.

The senior living community is being built on Peoples Street behind Hobby Lobby and At Home.

Officials will hold a presentation about the new facility on August 8th at the Blackthorn Club. However, officials said that event is already booked.

They’ve added a second presentation on September 15th at the Blackthorn Club.

There will be 81 apartments available at the new site with 4-5 floorplans available.

In order to come to the September presentation, you will need to RSVP by September 2nd and call (423)-212-4192.

As previously reported this new community will feature the following:

Five-star cuisine

A spa and fitness center

Specially made wellness programs

Indoor and outdoor community spaces

You can also visit their website by clicking here.

