JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s oldest town is the backdrop for a new movie.

A crew is in the Tri-Cities filming “Love in Storytown,” a romantic comedy about a single mom who leaves the military and moves to a town known for its storytelling.

Jonesborough is home to the International Storytelling Festival.

On Tuesday, the crew was filming at East Tennessee Insurance in Johnson City.

“Today we are filming because it’s the storytelling capital of the world, it takes place at the Storytelling Festival, we call it story week in the film, and that’s like a really big part of the film,” said director and producer Candy Cain.

Cain is hoping for a release date next June and plans to host a premier in Jonesborough.