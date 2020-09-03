New restaurant to open on West State of Franklin in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant will soon open its doors in Johnson City.

The restaurant called ‘Rockin 4M Sausage Co. & Grill’ will be located on Lyle Street just off of West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.

The restaurant is in the same shopping center as Marco’s Pizza.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says in part, “We make all our sausages in house from whole meat not byproducts and additives. Everything we serve is made fresh in house.”

Another post from late August said the restaurant will be “opening soon.”

