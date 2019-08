JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant has opened its doors near downtown Johnson City.

The restaurant ‘Timber!’ opened Wednesday afternoon on West Walnut Street.

The menu features items like pimento cheese, chicken wings, and pan-roasted trout along with wine, draft beer, and cocktails.

