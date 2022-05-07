BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Mother’s restaurant in Bristol will soon be making a return.

Along with several new additions, the restaurant will be returning under the name of ‘Mother Chuckers,’ according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, the revamped restaurant will aim to be the ‘premier’ spot to throw axes and host events such as birthday parties, corporate events, weddings and more.

In addition to having a live DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant will serve up barbeque and beer.

Mother Chuckers is expected to open on July 1.