New restaurant ‘Juniper’ set to open later this year in Johnson City

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Courtesy: Mattie McGhee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant in Johnson City is set to open this year in a building that’s been vacant for years.

Mattie McGhee and his wife Celia are co-owners, along with real estate partner Dr. Sam Lewis, of the new restaurant ‘Juniper,’ which will be located in the former Cafe Pacific building off West Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

While the owners are planning to move into the building, they told News Channel 11 in an interview on Friday they are planning a complete transformation with a remodel and addition.

Courtesy: Mattie McGhee

McGhee said the restaurant will feature Modern American cuisine with Southern Appalachian roots. He added that they will be cooking over a wooden hearth.

The McGhee’s said they hope to be open by summer 2020.

