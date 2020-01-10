New restaurant coming to Tipton Street, officials say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials confirmed Friday that a new restaurant is popping up on Tipton Street.

Development Services Manager Dave McClelland said the application process is nearly complete for construction to begin on 104 Tipton St.

The lot, directly adjacent to newly-opened Azlinn Hope Fashion Boutique, sits empty. The project would add on to the existing building, which currently houses Label Restaurant, Tipton Street Pub and Silverball City.

City officials say construction will soon begin at 104 Tipton St.

McClelland said the plans presented to the city are for a two-story restaurant, with an outdoor eating area occupying the second floor.

“While the footprint isn’t very large, it has a pretty good-sized square footage,” McClelland said. “They seem to be trying to take advantage of the outside as much as possible, lots of windows, overhead doors opening the restaurant to the exterior, that sort of thing.”

He added that he isn’t sure when construction will begin, but said the property owner is close to receiving a permit to begin work.



“We have a few minor needs to polish off as far as the application process is concerned, not many,” he said. “Whatever they have to remedy is not large, so it could start very soon.”

According to public records, Michael Mansy is the property owner at 104 Tipton St.

