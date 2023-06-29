JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former home of Bailey’s sports bar in Johnson City will house a new bar and restaurant.

According to North Roan LLC, the owner of the building at 2102 N Roan St., the former sports bar will soon be the home of Stool Pigeon.

The owner stated that Stool Pigeon will be a restaurant and bar.

Additionally, North Roan LLC informed News Channel 11 that Costa Del Sol, a Mexican-style restaurant, will also move in next door to Stool Pigeon in the same building.

No timeline on the opening of those restaurants was provided.