JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In late 2021, the beverage formerly known as Mountain Dew (now MTN DEW) announced that a local landmark was scheduled for a temporary facelift and brand-new job title: the MTN DEW Outpost Ranger.

Now, a new set of released renders show just what MTN DEW has in store for the Doe Mountain Recreation area this summer.

According to a press release from the company, the outpost will open from June 4-12 with a rewrapped exterior and completely reworked interior. Primary renderings show a handful of standout features:

Two Flavor Adventure tasting areas in the former gift shop.

Nature-themed wallpaper with a guitar-playing owl, a raccoon preparing to dunk a basketball and a MTN DEW branded woodpecker.

A rewrapped fire tower with MTN DEW branding.

Flavor voting stations featuring six brand-new flavors.

Inside the outpost, a lucky few will get the chance to sample six unreleased flavors of MTN DEW never before experienced by the public. Those that make it in while supplies last can provide feedback to help shape the future of the soda.

“MTN DEW Outpost honors DEW fans’ bold approach to flavor and outdoor adventure,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer for MTN DEW. “The mountain projects we’ve funded, along with the variety of activities we’re offering fans, back our commitment to helping nature lovers access more of the great outdoors.”

In a Frequently Asked Question section of the Outpost’s site, MTN DEW materials say there is no guarantee that fan favorites will be released outside of the event. Those materials also say the flavors have not yet been named, and that each will be connected to the outdoors. When looking at renders released by MTN DEW, however, potential trial flavors appear to be Pickle, Apple Cinnamon, S’Mores, Boompop, Huckleberry and Elderberry.

The facility will officially open after a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. on June 4. After that, guests can join in on an archery tournament on the mountain’s brand-new course.

Anyone who visits the mountain while the Outpost is open will receive free passes to hike and attend events in the area. Doe Mountain Recreation Area passholders can also enter for free but will be required to register for MTN DEW events.

For collectors, a scavenger hunt will be set up across the mountain on June 4, 5, 11 and 12. Those that find archery targets hidden across the mountain can collect tokens to trade in at the Outpost for various prizes, including 1 of 750 limited-edition camo bottles.

Each day of the Outpost’s operation will have naturalist events scheduled, including seed bomb planting, nature hikes and creek life lessons.

For more information on the promotion and how you can participate, click here.