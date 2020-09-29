New public viewing hours set for model of proposed Hard Rock Resort & Casino

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – New hours have been set to view the proposed Hard Rock Resort and Casino ahead of the November 3 vote in Bristol, Virginia.

The model will be available to view every Tuesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Bristol Mall at 500 Gate City Highway.

The proposed project will include seven restaurants, four bars, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock live venue and 20,000-seat outdoor venue in addition to the resort and casino.

The final hurdle for the project is that referendum vote by residents in Bristol, Virginia.

