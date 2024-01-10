GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The redevelopment of downtown Greeneville has come to an end, and town leaders are making plans for projects and events as the new year gets underway.

One focus for 2024 is bringing more activity to downtown.

“We increased the number of activities that we can have downtown, we used to have a limit of 12 – we’ve raised that to 24,” said Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty. “We want to try to get more people down in our community, and we’re also looking for ways to bring all the community together.”

Christina Potts, media and marketing specialist for the Town of Greeneville, said because of the increased amount of events allowed downtown, she and her team will be utilizing it for bigger and better events.

“We have some arts and theater events that are going to be in the works, and that’s exciting,” said Potts. “There are businesses that are coming in and starting to open, so we want to be able to collaborate with them with the restaurants and breweries and wineries and different things

Doty said he hopes to bring more retail, restaurants and housing to the area. A separate project on East Depot Street has already begun.

“There’s been some buildings removed on Depot Street, and the owners are working on rendering for retail space and additional housing downtown,” said Doty. “I think getting people living downtown will also improve the opportunities for restaurants and things like that.”

Doty said more people are moving to the town of Greeneville, making town leaders focus on how to accommodate the growth.

“We’re experiencing rebirth,” said Doty. “We need to manage the growth, we’re in the process of working on some studies for our road systems we’re going to work closely with TDOT to try to get some additional roads so we can get through our community.”