New program to help Kingsport’s homeless also gives back to homeless animals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The issue of how to help the homeless in Kingsport has been a topic of discussion for months. Now, some Model City leaders are taking action.

One Sullivan County Commissioner hopes a program born out of a partnership with the local animal shelter will result in new opportunities for those less fortunate.

The goal is to instill worth, value and purpose into those who may have lost it along the way.

“We have talked and talked and talked, but we need to put teeth in it, we need to do something,” says County Commissioner Joe Herron, representing the Kingsport district.

For Herron, dealing with the city’s issue of homelessness needs to be less talk, more action.

He reached out to Petworks animal shelter to create a way for some of Kingsport’s homeless to help homeless animals.

With every swipe of a rag and clean kennel at the shelter, a new reality is coming of this idea.

“We should take the homeless and try to give them something to try and make them feel good about themselves and be able to put back into the community,” says Herron.

The idea for the program is giving the homeless a chance to give back. That is why Herron teamed up with Hunger First homeless outreach to give these people somewhere to go, and something to do.

“It all goes back to value. It’s being able to show the community that they add value, they have value,” says Mike Gillis, director of Hunger First.

Gillis brings a group of about a dozen homeless people up to volunteer at Petworks on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He hopes the community takes notice that they want to work and they want to be productive.

“I believe it shines a much brighter light as opposed to trying to say that every homeless person is an addict, every homeless person is a hopeless case,” says Gillis.

This is a service that shelter manager Donna Davidson believes benefits everyone involved.

“You see the smiles on their faces. I think it’s a bright spot in their day and gives them something to look forward to,” says Davidson.

She says the shelter is constantly short-handed and hopes the difference they are making for the animals is echoed in the lives of these volunteers.

“I want them to feel that they are loved here. We care about these people. Not just because they are here helping us out. But we truly care about them as human beings,” says Davidson.

Herron wants the homeless people to find comfort in relating to these homeless animals and hopes that it gives them the push they need to keep moving forward.

“Hopefully they will be energized; it lets them know that they are important, that God loves them,” Herron says.

The commissioner also hopes this is the first step of many in giving the homeless in the Model City a hand up and not a handout.

They want this program to continue and bring about jobs, homes and new opportunities for the homeless taking part.