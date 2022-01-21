New program designed to fill teacher shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new program will allow you to become a teacher for free, or even in some cases get paid to do it.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s “Grow your own” model is designed to use teaching apprenticeship programs to address teacher shortages.

“I know that there are sometimes barriers to entry into the profession, we need to eliminate those barriers and ensure that anyone who wants to be in our classrooms and have the privilege of serving our amazing children, that they are able to do so and thrive,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Schwinn says the program with the Department of Labor will allow students to be paid in the apprenticeship programs.