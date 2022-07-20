JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools has announced a new principal for David Crockett High School.

Dr. Ashley Davis, who currently serves as the deputy chief academic officer for the school system, has been selected for the role.

“Dr. Davis is the right choice at this moment to best support the needs of the students, faculty, staff, and families of David Crockett High School,” Superintendent Jerry Boyd said. “Her working knowledge of DCHS, Washington County Schools, and the Washington County communities served will have a great impact on the future of the school. Dr. Davis will strengthen the team, build relationships, and carry a powerful vision of success that will propel David Crockett High School forward as a top high school in our state for all students to learn, grow, and thrive toward a promising future.”

Davis began her career in the school system as an English teacher at David Crockett before serving as an assistant principal at Daniel Boone High School for two years. She then served as a career and technical education director for a year and then assistant director of schools for three years before becoming deputy chief academic officer.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Master of Arts in Teaching, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, all from East Tennessee State University.