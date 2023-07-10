JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Will Righter learned how important efficiency is and how narrow margins for error were while working in the private sector — and Johnson City’s new director of planning and development services says he understands the pressures developers face as well.

“I think (that) gives me a unique experience and an outlook on trying to assist developers and developing with our community without sacrificing the regulations,” Righter told News Channel 11 Monday.

Righter was named to the position Friday, four months after Justin Westbrook resigned following a very brief stint in a role that’s seen its share of turnover through the years.

A native of the area who said he’d like to finish his career with Johnson City, Righter has been with the department for five years. He served as an Army officer following his first graduation from East Tennessee State University in 1998 and has picked up two master’s degrees from ETSU since.

Will Righter has been promoted to Planning and Development Services Director with the City of Johnson City. (Photo: WJHL)

He said the most important things on his plate are “guiding growth in a sustainable way” and making sure the department provides what he called “world class customer service.”

“The same level whether it’s a developer coming in to build a 400-lot subdivision or somebody coming in to that wants to construct a shed in their backyard,” Righter said. He added that customer service needs to extend to citizens who are being impacted by development, as well as other city departments themselves.

“I want this department’s focus to be on relationship building and offering good customer service to developers and the citizens.”

He said the growing number of developer-requested annexations and infill projects within city land are needed to keep pace with housing demand, but they’ll also keep the department busy.

He said he sees no sign of growth slowing down in Johnson City.

“I don’t know that anybody could have envisioned this much growth, but it’s really not surprising,” said Righter, who grew up in the Stoney Creek community of Carter County

“I don’t think we think about all that this area has to offer. Everything from the mountains to, to the lakes, to the just the friendliness of the people. There’s a lot that’s attractive about this area, and it’s a place that people want to live.”

That puts Righter’s department square in the middle of a lot of complex work.

“This department is huge from the planning stage of it, getting those people together to explain the codes and then this department continues to be the hub in making sure that the review process goes smoothly,” Righter said.

Righter will also be at the center of helping develop the city’s new growth management plan, which is being put together with the help of a consultant.