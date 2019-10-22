New Pizza Plus coming to State Street in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you live in Bristol, Tennessee, you’ll soon have another option to choose from when ordering pizza!

A new Pizza Plus will soon be on State Street.

A spokesperson for the Pizza Plus says they’ll be opening soon on 2871 West State Street.

This will be the restaurant’s third store in the Twin Cities.

There’s another Pizza Plus on Weaver Pike in Tennessee and a second off Lee Highway in Virginia.

A spokesperson said the tentative plan is for the restaurant to open in early November.

And their new location won’t be new to pizza, because it originally housed a Pizza Hut.