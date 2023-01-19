JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– A new photography exhibition by an East Tennesse State University professor is on display at the Reece Museum.

Tema Stauffer, an ETSU photography professor, examines social, economic and cultural landscapes of American spaces in the ‘Southern Fiction’ exhibition, according to a release from the university.

“Southern Fiction” explores the history of the American South using its literary tradition as a road map, focusing on environments that have shaped the imaginations of 20th-century Southern writers during their formative years or throughout the course of their lives and careers,” the release from the university stated.

Stauffer made road trips to various ‘Deep South’ locations to shoot photographs of settings associated with writers like Flannery O’Connor, Alice Walker, Truman Capote, Harper Lee, William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Tennessee Williams and Richard Wright.

The exhibition will be on display until March 1 at the Reece Museum, located on ETSU’s campus. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The museum is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information click here or call (423) 439-4392.