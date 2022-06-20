HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – After experiencing service loss and instability throughout the weekend, New Peoples Bank (NPB) told customers that their money is still in safe hands.

“New Peoples Bank is working diligently to address and investigate a recent incident that resulted in an

interruption to the operability of our computer systems,” an FAQ posted by the bank said. “We are working to restore impacted computer systems as quickly and safely as possible, and we continue to make progress.”

According to the document, no exact timeline is in place yet as crews continue to repair tech throughout the company.

“Our teams are working around the clock to restore our systems quickly and safely,” the document said. “Third-party experts have been retained to assist us in safely restoring our operations.”

During the reconstruction effort, NPD will be operating without some key features:

No funds can be transferred.

Only Drive-Thru windows can be used.

Phone services are down in Big Stone Gap, Haysi, Clintwood and Grundy.

Online bill payment is down.

Online banking is down.

User balances can’t be accessed.

In the meantime, bank customers can receive direct deposits from their employer, access deposit boxes and withdraw/deposit funds in person. Debit cards and ATMs should all function as normal, according to the document.

While no late or overdraft fees will be charged that are caused by the incident, the New Peoples Bank said customers are still able to make payments on loans.

You can find the full document below: