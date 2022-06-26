HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – After the loss of several critical services due to an unexplained incident, New Peoples Bank staff informed customers that many were brought back online Sunday.

According to a tweet from the bank chain, all branch locations are open for business — both inside and drive-thru.

Online and mobile banking was restored as well, the tweet said, for personal and business use. Electronic wire transfers and Automatic Clearing House (ACH) transfers were also announced as available Sunday morning.

Debit or credit card use was listed as available, as well as related text alerts for customer accounts. Transaction records made from June 15 to June 26 were all listed in customer accounts, the tweet said.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to restore all other banking services,” the tweet said. “And we will continue to provide updates on restoration as we have more information to share.”

An FAQ site was also published on Thursday with updated information for customers.