(WJHL) — New Peoples Bank, which serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, announced Wednesday that it is experiencing “technological issues” that have led to service outages.

All banking services were initially unavailable, but the bank has since announced that debit cards can be used for purchases again, and ATMs are again available to access funds.

On Thursday, New Peoples Bank provided the update that drive-thru windows reopened with the availability of “limited transactions.” Details surrounding the transactions were not disclosed.

Since its service outage, the bank stated it brought in third-party experts to help in its efforts to provide a solution. The bank also stated it is unclear when the issues will be completely restored.

News Channel 11 reached out to officials at the bank and await a response.