KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department.

On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport.

Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the new emergency department will provide critical care for the community.

“So this center, this pediatric emergency department, will provide emergency access for children within the region but what it also does is it ties them back to Niswonger Children’s Hospital and gives them access to the specialists located there,” Jett said.

Indian Path Community Hospital marks the third pediatric emergency department in the region.