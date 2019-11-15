New pay-what-you-can community cafe coming to Roan Mountain in spring of 2020

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new pay-what-you-can restaurant is making its way to Roan Mountain in the spring of 2020.

According to a release, ROW CROP Community Eatery will seat 70 people and serve both lunch and dinner daily. The cafe will also serve brunch on Saturdays.

ROW CROP will be closed on Sundays.

The release says the restaurant will be farm to table inspired, and its philosophy will be encompassed by One World Eats core values.

ROW CROP says they will be centered around community and providing acess to good and healthy food, regardless of whether or not people can afford it.

ROW CROP will be joining other community cafes in the area like One Acre Cafe in Johnson City and F.A.R.M. Cafe in Boone, NC.