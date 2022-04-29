JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s office has announced a new partnership that would ultimately generate revenue for the detention center.

In a release, officials announced their recent partnership with ‘Combined Public Communications’ (CPC) regarding an inmate tablet program. Through the program, tablets or iPads are provided at no cost to the sheriff’s office or the taxpayer. Revenue for the company providing the electronics is made up through inmates purchasing limited entertainment options offered on those devices.

While CPC will take the bulk of the profit, 35% of inmate expenses on entertainment will go back to the department’s general fund.

Any revenue for the department is welcomed revenue, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton. In mid-March, the sheriff’s office announced that the detention center had incurred over $2 million in debt as a result of unpaid inmate medical bills owed to Ballad Health.

Sexton said this is just another way they can build up funds without worrying taxpayers. A similar program currently in place in the jail surrounds ‘Chirpers’ which are phone-like devices that only allow inmates to send and receive texts, no photos, videos, or calls.

Sexton said each text costs the inmate ten cents out of their commissary and the jail in turn gets 2 cents per text back into their fund. He said at this point, they have an account with a little over $130,000 in it from Chirper funds alone.

It’s a similar concept to the iPad partnership. “Anything that is entertainment-related has a fee attached to it, a fee to the inmate and we will receive 35% of any proceeds from any of that. So anything that we can find to recoup some revenue for the cost of housing inmates, I think, is a good idea,” Sexton said.

The only permitted entertainment is PG movies, music and radio. All actions on the tablets are monitored, and different forms of entertainment come at differing costs that will be deducted from an inmate’s commissary account.

While these iPads allow access to entertainment, the main resources are educational, legal and religious materials, which they are required to provide to the inmate by law. Sexton said they can meet this requirement while also keeping paper out of jail. He says this is crucial for sanitary matters but also important because they’ve recently seen an uptick in drug-laced papers such as K2 paper.

Jail administrators told News Channel 11 that while revenue is a big plus, this is also a big win for inmates.

“Using the tablets will give them more opportunities to further their education while they’re looking at different programs and their health and wellness,” said Captain Andrew Ford.

With 35% going back to the general fund, Sexton said the incoming monthly funds could be tremendous.

“We’ve been given estimates that revenues from 400 should be around anywhere from $7,000-$8,000 a month that will come into the county, and it hasn’t cost us a cent,” said Sexton.

Officials hope to make the tablets available to inmates within a month and guarantee they are secure and a good investment for the detention center.

“This is a moneymaker for the county, and it is good for the inmate. This is not an iPad where they can communicate with the outside and again, it costs the county nothing,” said Sexton.