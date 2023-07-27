MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Hungry Mother State Park named a new park manager on Thursday.

Kevin McDonald will succeed the previous park manager, Andrew Philpot, who was promoted to Southern District Region Manager with the Virginia State Parks system.

McDonald is from Haslett, Michigan and graduated with an Outdoor Recreation major and Leadership minor from Central Michigan University. During his time at the university, he worked at Hungry Mother as an intern.

Courtesy of Hungry Mother State Park

“I am beyond excited to continue my park journey at the place that has always felt like home, Hungry Mother State Park,” said McDonald. “I am grateful to my fellow rangers who helped me get to this point and to my wife and two daughters for being supportive throughout my career.”

McDonald has held positions with Virginia State Police and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, as well as various positions within the state park system.

McDonald’s responsibilities as park manager include daily operations, staff management, budgets, community engagement and directing park programs.

“We are delighted to have Kevin in the role of park manager at Hungry Mother. His enthusiasm for state parks and Hungry Mother, in particular, is evident in his work on behalf of the park,” said Southwest Region Manager Sharon Buchanan.