New Panther initiative hosts march in Marion, Va.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – At the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Marion, Virginia, people gathered at 2 p.m. to take part in the “March for Marion,” in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the nation after the death by asphyxiation of George Floyd while in police custody.
Organizers encouraged protesters to bring water, as the weather would be hot, and wear masks, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
The pavilion is located at S Chestnut St, Marion, Virginia.
