New Orleans style coffeehouse set to open in Johnson City Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday will mark the grand opening of a new coffeehouse in Johnson City.

Bebettes Beignets & Coffee posted an announcement on social media in November that they were coming to West Walnut Street.

Monday evening, they posted on their Facebook page that the Johnson City location would officially open its doors on January 28.

According to that post, they will serve everything from coffee to beignet sandwiches.

You can find Bebettes at 811 W Walnut Street in Johnson City.