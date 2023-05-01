LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s history across the state of Tennessee, and some of that rich history is deeply rooted in the towns of Washington County.

The Broylesville Museum and Research Center is dedicated to restoring and preserving the history behind the old Grist Mill in Limestone.

The Washington County Commission has proclaimed May 6 as ‘Broylesville Day,’ and there will be a big celebration.

It’s happening Saturday, May 6 at the Broylesville Museum & Research Center at 203 Gravel Hill Road in Limestone, Tennessee.

There will be a free shuttle from West View Elementary. The event is from 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. rain or shine.

The Founder & Executive Director, Cheryl Christensen Bennett, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about what this celebration means to her and how people can get in on the fun.