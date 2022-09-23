JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history.

Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece.

“Either they’re going to learn something about the history or they’re just going to experience [the] beauty of harmonious colors,” Teller said. “And hopefully that’s like that one little shift in the day that can turn everything into a good spot for them.”

The work draws from the Johnson City Sessions, the historic recording session that helped create Bluegrass and Old-Time music. A guitar player, mandolin player and banjo player take up a large portion of the three-walled, multi-tiered mural.

The best way to view the work, Teller said, is traveling downtown from E Market Street since it lines up the work as he intended to create it.