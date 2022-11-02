JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new mural has been completed on Commerce Street in Johnson City.

On October 28, city officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee (JCPAC) gathered to celebrate artist Steven Teller’s completion of the mural.

The JCPAC partnered with Blue Plum Gives Back to commission Teller for the project earlier this year.

Photo: City of Johnson City

“Teller’s design highlights music and craft traditions that have been practiced and celebrated within the region for decades, featuring bluegrass/old-time musical instruments, musicians, quilt patterns, and local flora. Teller specializes in street art and large-scale public murals, and his work creates an abstract realism with attention to human figures, large florals, and other natural elements,” states the release.

Teller was reportedly inspired by the Johnson City Sessions, a collection of country music recordings by Frank Walker of Columbia Records, for the design.

The newly completed mural faces South Commerce Street and the parking lot adjacent to the Pavilion at Founder’s Park.