JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November.

According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission to fund the project.

The mural project has a total budget of $9,600, and the release states that “local and regional artist[s] will be given preference.” City leaders hope local students will help participate in its completion.

According to CDJC, the wall that will bear the mural is located at 106 S. Commerce St., the address listed for Mid City Grill. The location is close to Founders Park, the downtown pavilion that hosts Johnson City’s farmer’s market and several local businesses. The space for the piece is 42 x 12 feet.

From the applications, up to three finalists will be chosen. Finalists will submit final mural proposals that depict at least one of the following five keywords:

Agriculture

Community

Food

Growth

Nature

The chosen artist will direct local youths during the actual painting of the mural before executing the finishing touches.

CDJC plans for the mural to be complete by November 2022.