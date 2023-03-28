JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A well-known illustrator is painting a mural at East Tennessee State University.

The mural is being painted by Kelsey Montague and will be located near the Ballad Health Athletic Center, also known as the Mini Dome, and the parking garage.

Montague is a renowned illustrator who previously worked with Taylor Swift and on the 2020 Super Bowl creating street art. She has painted over 300 murals.

The new mural will depict two hands forming a heart in ETSU’s colors and will feature things specific to ETSU and the region, like the mountains, within it.

Montague will finish the project this week.