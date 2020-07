BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Movie fans in Bristol, Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief now that a new movie theater is moving into the site of a former theater.

According its Facebook page, Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 will be opening soon.

Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 will be opening at the site of the former Tinseltown USA theater on Linden Drive.

Tinseltown closed after COVID-19 halted operations at the theater and prompted layoffs.

An opening date for the new theater has not been announced yet.