JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – SORBA Tri-Cities is in search of volunteers to help put the finishing touches on a new mountain bike trail at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City.

A public workday will be held at the park Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. in an effort to complete the Kidd Dreamline Trail.

Half of the trail has already been constructed by volunteers and Sunday will be the last day of work before the trail is officially open. If you wish to volunteer, there is no need to bring your own tools as they will be provided.

According to the International Mountain Bicycling Association‘s website, work would include making sure that the surrounding tread is tidy, clipping roots, trimming vegetation and smoothing the tread.

Those who volunteer their time to work on the trail will also get to be the first to ride it.

Check out the SORBA Tri-Cities website for more information.