New mountain bike additions at Winged Deer Park coming this summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winged Deer Park is getting a new addition to its mountain bike trails this summer.

Sorba Tri-Cities and around 20 volunteers, most of those in attendance were mountain bike enthusiasts, gathered at the park to continue working on the new half-mile path.

The group cleared small brush, dug up roots, and removed debris, to make way for the final trail that will be opened up later this summer.

The new addition to the park is just one of many trails visitors can enjoy.

“More trails equals more fun, and everybody enjoys them, from mountain bikers, trail runners, hikers, and bird watchers. it’s got a little something for everyone,” said the trails coordinator for Sorba Tri-Cities, Greg Carr.

Sorba coordinators told News Channel 11 this is the fourth trail they will have completed in the park and they’re looking to open two more in the coming year.