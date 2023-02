JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Miss America preliminary competition and the teen pageant took place Sunday night where 17 total contestants competed for scholarship money and the crown.

Teen Johnson City Jaida Jones and Miss Teen Historic Jonesborough Camie Cloyd both won the teen competition.

The newly named Miss Johnson City Lily Brock and Miss Historic Jonesborough Eliza Sanders won the preliminary competition.

The winners will go on to the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.