BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racing fans will start filing through the gates of Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, as practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and Pinty’s Truck Race get underway.

However, on Thursday, officials announced an upgrade to stadium security measures, as well as a new spot to grab a bite to eat.

“Safety is always number one here at Bristol Motor Speedway,” track President and CEO Jerry Caldwell said.

It’s the reason why new, full-body metal detectors will greet fans at entrances throughout the venue this weekend. These devices may be new on-site, but Caldwell believes they won’t be anything new to most spectators.

“We know folks are used to this type of security everywhere they go – airports and major events now – and it will be here for this weekend,” he said.

Caldwell explained that the detectors are simply the next step to keeping race fans as safe as possible at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Security is always top of mind for us, so this is just one of those natural progressions as we move to making sure we’re protecting folks here in attendance,” he said.

The added security measure should not delay fans too long at the entrances, Caldwell said.

“It will be a smooth process,” he said. “But maybe allow an extra minute or two whenever they show up at the gate and have those metal items prepared to take out of your pockets to be able to go through metal detectors.”

Caldwell added that soft-sided coolers and approved personal items will still be allowed into the venue.

“We’ll also have areas for folks that don’t have bags that need to be checked – they’ll be able to go through lines a little bit quicker, as well,” he said.

Once fans are through the gates, they will have the option to grab a bite from a new concession stand that bears the famous face of Robert Irvine, a chef and Food Network personality.

“To bring such a celebrity chef into Bristol Motor Speedway – it really is nice, it is fulfilling,” Executive Chef Jeremiah Clement said.

Robert Irvine’s Chef Shack will serve three choices of “hearty bowls”, which diverge from the traditional race-day offerings.





“Hearty Bowl” options from Robert Irvine’s Chef Shack

“Definitely different than your typical hot dog or hamburger that you’re going to receive at any kind of sports venue really,” Clement said.

And Clement believes the novelty of Irvine’s iconic name combined with the tasty food they serve will be enough to draw any fan in.

“Whenever we bring in certain foods like this and everything it is an attraction,” he said.

A portion of the Robert Irvine’s Chef Shack proceeds from this weekend will benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation. The public charity is dedicated to supporting service members, veterans, first responders and their families, mainly through health and wellness programs.

You can read more about the Robert Irvine Foundation here.