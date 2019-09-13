New location for recycling in Carter Co. expected in ‘next two weeks’

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new location for recycling in Carter County could be on the horizon.

The previous location, near Cherokee Park Drive, has been closed for a fire in August.

Solid Wastes Director Benny Lyons tells News Channel 11 that his department is mulling between two spots in the county, and a decision is expected within the next two weeks.

The center previously provided recycling for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Lyons said the center has lost about $10,000 this month alone because the damage to the building.

An update on the center is expected to be made during Monday’s Carter County Commission meeting.