New local sports restaurant launches Monday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The parking lot of the Tri-Cities’ newest sports pub was jam-packed Monday night on the soft opening of Kickback Jack’s.

Restaurant-goers enter through the front door and are greeted with 90s-styled colorful game machines and flat screen televisions featuring the day’s most popular sports games.

News Channel 11 spoke with Kickback Jack’s spokesperson Sabrina Meadows, who said the restaurant is all about bringing people together in an upbeat and energetic environment.

“Here at Kickback Jack’s, we are all about great food and great fun,” Meadows said. “We are about an 85% scratch-made kitchen, so we understand the value of great food, but we know along with that great food, we have to offer great fun.”

The sports pub offers plenty of screens to catch whatever game is on.

“We have 43 HD televisions with the sound on when the games are playing, and we really draw some good crowds,” Meadows said.

All staff members were practicing public health safety measures by wearing masks.

Kickback Jack’s Sports Bar was originally located in both Virginia and North Carolina; the Johnson City location is the sports bar’s first venture in Tennessee.