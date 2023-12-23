JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas is not far away, and many shoppers are spending the weekend finding those final items to cross off their lists.

Local businesses in downtown Johnson City said they’ve seen a customer increase over the last week. But while many businesses have experienced the seasonal rush before, some businesses are experiencing their first-ever holiday shopping rush.

“We kind of expected it, but it’s been better than expected,” said Greg Turner, owner of “Get Bricked”, a new downtown LEGO re-selling store that held a grand opening this month at 118 W Main St.

Turner said while business has been steady throughout the last month, it grew as the holiday weekend arrived.

“Yesterday was off the charts,” Turner said. “We were shocked at the number we did this past Saturday. But sales have been steady and they’re climbing. Today’s numbers have been great. It’s the last-minute push to get it done because it’s crunch time.”

Gifts aren’t the only thing being sought after last minute. Other shoppers are searching for that last food item needed for the perfect Christmas meal.

“They’re coming to us to prepare their meals,” said Piere Herrmann, owner of “Piere’s Marketplace”.

The marketplace opened a month ago and also saw a steady crowd of customers visiting during Christmas crunch time.

“During this holiday season a lot of families are in town, or relatives are in town, and they’re visiting,” Herrmann said. “So they’re walking by, walking Main Street and they’re checking us out.”

Herrmann said the Holiday rush has also led to an increase in sales of snack items to be used as gifts.

“We’ve sold a few gift baskets that we have and gift sets,” said Herrmann. “We’ve seen an uptick in some of our cool snacks that we have for stocking stuffers.”

Both Herrmann and Turner are now planning for business as usual after the holiday rush ends.

“In the grocery business, we’re always thinking six months ahead,” said Herrmann. “I had a plan for Thanksgiving, let’s hit Christmas, let’s hit New Year’s, let’s hit Valentine’s. We are always trying to be ahead and prepare.”

“I do expect to see a lot of shoppers after Christmas that got money for Christmas, or gift cards,” said Turner. “I expect a good push for at least another week.”

Piere’s Marketplace will be closed on Dec. 25th and 26th. Get Bricked will also be closed on Christmas.