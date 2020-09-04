New Legacy Theaters in Bristol, Va. to hold open job fair over weekend

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new movie theater in Bristol, Virginia is holding an open job fair over the weekend.

According to a post from Legacy Theatrers Bristol 14, the job fair starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 and runs until 6 p.m.

The job fair will resume on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

Applications will be available at the job fair, but applicants can also print their own applications on the theater’s website.

All applications should include a resume, according to the post.

The post says some interviews will be conducted.