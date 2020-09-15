New Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 releases movie schedules for free community event Tuesday-Thursday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The new Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 has released its show schedule for its free community event starting on Tuesday, September 15.

The community event runs through Thursday, September 17.

Moviegoers can arrive as early as 11:15 a.m. and stop at the box office for free tickets to select movies.

According to a post from the theater, the auditoriums are operating at 50% capacity.

Seating in the theater is first-come, first-serve with space left between parties inside auditoriums.

The movies being shown at the new theater as part of the community event include:

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (1984)

The Goonies

Grease

The LEGO Batman Movie

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wizard of Oz

Outside food and drink is not permitted.

For showtimes to other movies, click here.