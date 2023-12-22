LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A new restaurant is moving into a historic community landmark, and town officials hope it will bring a boost to the downtown Lebanon experience.

A sign for Junie B’s at the Old Mill will soon replace the existing Curklin’s sign on the building.

Curklin’s permanently closed its location on Mill Avenue around six months ago.

The Old Mill’s developer, Matt Lindamond, told News Channel 11 when Curklin’s closed that he was working to find a new tenant quickly. He found the owner of Junie B’s at the Old Mill, Holli Cox, a few months later.

“She really wants to be a part of the community, and I think that’s really what got me as I was sifting through the people who wanted to move here,” said Lindamond. “[Cox] had the best idea for what I thought, this is what the community needs.”

Junie B’s has American cuisine options on the menu such as steak, burgers and chicken, along with home-style dishes like lasagna, meatloaf and chicken casserole. The upstairs portion of the building is set up as a bar.

Cox said she wants to offer a homey feel and the nostalgia the original Old Mill restaurant had before it was Curklin’s.

“People are just really super excited to have that feel that there was when the original Old Mill was here,” said Cox. “So, we’re bringing back some of that stuff, the port wine, cheese and crackers is coming back with the whole fruit on the plate.”

“Curklin’s came in with a little more of the corporate America vibe, more like you would find at Olive Garden,” said Lindamond. “[Junie B’s] is going to be much more homestyle, more small town.”

The community has gotten on board with Junie B’s, offering suggestions during the development process and even providing investments.

“People think of the Old Mill as a historic landmark,” said Lebanon Town Manager Drew Shortt. “They have memories made and they’re ready to relive those memories here in the downtown area.”

Downtown revitalization in Lebanon has kicked in with the historical Russell Theater re-opening in October and the renovations of the courthouse. Junie B’s adds to new life in the area, Shortt said.

“We want to make it accommodating to our citizens to be able to stay in Lebanon and have a date night in Lebanon, or a family night in Lebanon, be able to catch a movie here and get something to eat here,” said Shortt. “All those things without having to go to Abingdon or Bristol.”

Junie B’s ABC license is finished and being processed for the bar. The restaurant plans to open near the start of the new year. Once open, the restaurant will be open every day of the week: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.