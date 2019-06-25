New laws go into effect July 1st impacting Virginia ABC stores

New laws impacting ABC stores will soon go into effect in the Commonwealth.

One of the biggest laws taking effect will be earlier opening hours on Sunday’s.

Starting July 1, ABC stores will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday’s. This is two hours earlier than the previously authorized opening time.

The new ‘happy hour law’ will allow retail on-premise ABC licenses to advertise both alcoholic beverages and their prices during a happy hour promotion.

Creative marketing techniques are permitted in advertisements as long as it does not promote over-consumption or underage drinking.