New Kingsport mayor and aldermen sworn in

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City officially has a new mayor.

Pat Shull was sworn in as mayor during Tuesday evening’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Shull replaced John Clark who decided not to run for re-election.

“I’m going to start working on things that I talked to people about when I was on the campaign trail,” Shull told News Channel 11. “Lowering the debt drought gradually, putting some emphasis on revitalizing Move to Kingsport and some other programs.”

Shull previously served on the Sullivan County Commission. He resigned from that position on June 30th.

James Phillips and Darrell Duncan were sworn in as new aldermen. Incumbent alderman Tommy Olterman was also sworn in.